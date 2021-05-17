Firefighters rescue multiple hikers at Ehukai Pillbox on Sunday

Honolulu firefighters responded to two separate calls Sunday for lost hikers at Ehukai Pillbox Trail, a popular hike near Sunset Beach Elementary School on Oahu’s North Shore.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at about 5 p.m. Sunday for a pair of hikers — a 25-year-old male and 24-year-old female — who got lost after an hour of hiking. They had made it up to the pillbox, but got disoriented on the way down.

Firefighters ascended the trail by foot, and were joined by a rescue specialist arriving by air, and found the hikers around 6 p.m.

Both individuals were uninjured, and airlifted to a landing zone near Sunset Beach Elementary School.

The second call for lost hikers at Ehukai Pillbox Trail came in about 7 p.m.

Firefighters once again ascended the trail by foot to begin a ground search, and found a solo hiker shortly afterwards, at approximately 7:24 p.m.

A 51-year-old male had been hiking the trail for almost four hours, and got lost while descending. He had no life-threatening injuries, and existed the trail on foot with HFD assistance around 8 p.m.

The Ehukai Pillbox Trail, also known as the Sunset Piillbox hike, is not officially one of the state’s Na Ala Hele hiking trails, but is widely featured on blogs, websites and travel magazines as a North Shore hike near Haleiwa featuring great views of Banazi Pipeline.

These calls were among several other hiking emergency calls over the busy weekend, when firefighters also rescued lost hikers at Friendship Gardens in Kaneohe and Kaau Crater Trail, an injured hiker at Maunawili Falls, and a hiker in distress at Maili Pillbox.

HFD reminds hikers to know their physical abilities and limitations, to always let others know where they plan to hike and when they expect to return. If calling 911 for a rescue in the mountains, hikers should stay put so they can be found based on the last known geo-location coordinates.