Family and friends of players, coaches allowed to attend this weekend’s University of Hawaii baseball home games

The University of Hawaii is allowing a limited number of spectators to attend this weekend’s final home games of the season at Les Murakami Stadium.

Tickets will be limited to Major League Baseball scouts and family and friends of the players and coaches.

This will be the first UH sporting event of the 2020-21 academic year open to spectators outside the so-called bubble. On Monday, Gov. David Ige and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi made the joint announcement to lift COVID-19 restrictions prohibiting friends and family from watching athletic events. After a meeting this morning, UH officials decided to open the baseball series to a limited number of spectators.

“First and foremost, we’re about families,” UH coach Mike Trapasso said. “It allows the moms and dads — the forgotten folks in the success of these players in any program — to see our last home series. It’s great. I’m happy for them.”

The past two UH road trips, Cal State Fullerton and Cal State Northridge restricted attendance to only family members of their players and coaches. UH has decided to offer tickets to families of UC San Diego, this week’s opponent.

“The reality is we discussed it and realized just because other schools (did not offer tickets) to us, it doesn’t mean we have to reciprocate (the omissions),” Trapasso said. “We’re better than that. (Giving UCSD) tickets is the right thing to do. I’m very appreciative of that.”

Soon after Trapasso announced the new policy, several UH players were calling their parents.

“They’re working on (travel plans) right now,” said pitcher Logan Pouelsen, who grew up in California. “If everything holds up, it’ll be special with the last game at the Les this year.”