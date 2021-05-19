4 people, dog rescued from sinking sailboat in Kaneohe Bay

Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued four people and a dog this afternoon, after their sailboat was sinking, according to Emergency Medical Services spokeswoman Shayne Enright.
The 911 call came in at 3 pm for the paddlers in distress about a 1-1/2 miles offshore in Kaneohe Bay, outside of Kahaluu. Ocean Safety arrived within minutes of the call and found the four people clinging to the vessel.
All four people and dog were brought to shore and the vessel was towed to shore.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.