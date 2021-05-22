Honolulu prosecutors will charge Florida man in 1982 Honolulu murder of woman

Honolulu prosecutors are prepared to charge with second-degree murder a 61-year-old Florida man in the September 1982 death of Kathy Hicks, a 25-year-old Atlanta woman, whose body was found in Nuuanu shortly after the murder.

Police said the suspect was identified through DNA comparison.

The Associated Press identified Thomas Garner, a dental hygienist in Florida, as the suspect in the Hicks murder as well the 1984 murder of Pamela Cahanes, a U.S. Navy recruit.

He was arrested in March 2019 for Cahanes’ murder, and was found guilty May 6 of first-degree murder.

Garner was stationed in Hawaii from April 1980 to October 1982.

Hicks was a Delta Air Lines reservations clerk here in Hawaii to play in a softball tournament when she was murdered, according to both Honolulu dailies at the time.

Honolulu Police Department detectives conferred with prosecutors, who have accepted the case, police said Friday.

Garner’s DNA was found on Hicks’ underwear.