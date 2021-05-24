Hawaii unemployment assistance call center remains closed

The state’s unemployment department’s call center at the Hawai’i Convention Center remains closed today for pest control treatment, according to the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.
The call center has been closed since Thursday after bedbugs were found in certain areas of the third floor of the convention center in Honolulu.
The department said the office would be closed until further notice.
“All calls will continue to be routed to our local UI claims offices. The public’s patience is requested during this time, as we operate at a reduced capacity,” the agency tweeted today.
