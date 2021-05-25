Nearly 2,000 without power in Kailua due to crash

Hawaiian Electric Company reports nearly 2,000 customers are currently without power in Kailua due to a motor vehicle crash.

HECO said the outage was first reported at approximately 11 a.m. today and about 1,840 customers are affected.

Crews remain on scene to clear damaged equipment and make repairs. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and avoid the area, if possible.

Power is expected to be restored in the area by approximately 1:30 p.m.