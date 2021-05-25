Nearly 2,000 without power in Kailua due to crash

Hawaiian Electric Company reports nearly 2,000 customers are currently without power in Kailua due to a motor vehicle crash.
HECO said the outage was first reported at approximately 11 a.m. today and about 1,840 customers are affected.
Crews remain on scene to clear damaged equipment and make repairs. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and avoid the area, if possible.
Power is expected to be restored in the area by approximately 1:30 p.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.