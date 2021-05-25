UPCOMING LIVESTREAM: Gov. David Ige to discuss updates to COVID-19 response in Hawaii

Gov. David Ige will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. today to discuss updates to Hawaii’s COVID-19 emergency response.

Ige will be joined by Lt. Gov. Josh Green, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Maui Mayor Mike Victorino, Hawaii island Mayor Mitch Roth and Hawaii State Department of Health director Dr. Libby Char.

Watch the press conference via the video above, or visit Gov. Ige’s Facebook page.