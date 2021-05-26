Police arrest man, 39, suspected in Waimalu drive-by shooting

Honolulu police arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with Tuesday’s drive-by shooting in Waimalu.

Police said the suspect discharged his firearm at two men, ages 33 and 30, just before 4:40 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Officers temporarily closed a section of Moanalua Road between Kaahumanu Street and the H-1 freeway on-ramp to investigate.

Approximately an hour later, police located the suspect on Lipoa Place in Aiea and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.