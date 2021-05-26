Police arrest man, 39, suspected in Waimalu drive-by shooting

Honolulu police arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with Tuesday’s drive-by shooting in Waimalu.
Police said the suspect discharged his firearm at two men, ages 33 and 30, just before 4:40 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Officers temporarily closed a section of Moanalua Road between Kaahumanu Street and the H-1 freeway on-ramp to investigate.
Approximately an hour later, police located the suspect on Lipoa Place in Aiea and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.