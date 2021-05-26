Two visitors airlifted by Honolulu firefighters off Kaau Crater Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department airlifted two visitors from the Kaau Crater Trail this afternoon.

The pair of hikers, a man, 26, and a woman, 23, were hiking the trail at 7 a.m. and were unsure of their ability to continue the hike.

Both were uninjured.

They called 911, and the fire department got the call at 12:19 p.m.

Four fire units with 12 personnel responded, with the first unit arriving at 12:33 p.m.

HFD maintained communication with one of the hikers by cell phone, and told them to stay put.

HFD tracked the pair using the GPS from the cell phone to their approximate location.

Air 1 brought up rescue personnel to the hikers. The helicopter pilot managed to maneuver around potentially hazardous power lines.

The two hikers were airlifted to the landing zone at Palolo Valley District Park at 1:18 p.m.

HFD reminds the hiking public to bring a cell phone with a full battery and recommends an external backup battery. Also, hikers should learn about the trail so they know the route before hiking, where to start, the degree of difficulty.

HFD also urges hikers to read signage at the trailhead, and not rely on social media to get information on a trail.

One more important tip: Stay put, HFD says. This will ensure being found more quickly and reduces the chance of getting into more trouble, especially after dark.