Alleged Kurtistown meth dealer is indicted

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.

A Kurtistown man was indicted by a federal grad jury for methamphetamine trafficking Thursday, nearly two weeks after agents executing a search warrant recovered more than $100,000 in cash, six firearms and evidence that he helped coordinate large shipments of drugs to Hawaii using the U.S. mail. Read more

