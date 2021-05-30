Maui teen, 17, dies after rollover crash in Waiehu

One Maui teenager is dead and another seriously injured after the vehicle one of them was operating crashed on on Kahekili Highway in Waiehu early this morning.

According to Maui Police Department Lt. William Hankins, the teens were traveling northwest on Kahekili Highway around 4 a.m. today at an “excessive speed,” when the male driver lost control of his 2000 Toyota 4Runner and colldied with a raised curb along the edge of the highway.

Hankins said in a press release that the driver, identified a 16-year-old from Wailuku, was ejected along with a male passenger when the 4Runner rolled over and continued uncontrollably before crashing at the intersection of Kahehili and Akakuu St.

Maui paramedics responded along with police and treated both teens at the scene before transporting them to Maui Memorial Medical Center. While the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the passenger — who Hankins identified as 17-year-old Kahiau Hill of Wailuku — died of his injuries after being transported to Maui Memorial.

Maui police continue to investigate the crash and say speed and alcohol are suspected to be factors. Both the driver of the 4Runner and Hill were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

As of today, Maui County has had five traffic deaths this year, the same amount as in 2020.