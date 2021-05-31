Blair Underwood, Desiree DaCosta announce end of marriage after 27 years

The 27-year marriage between actor Blair Underwood and Desiree DaCosta is coming to an end.

The couple announced their split in an Instagram post Sunday night, writing that the separation comes after “a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually and collectively.”

“It has truly been a beautiful journey,” their joint announcement reads.

In their statement, they called their son, 19, and two daughters, ages 22 and 24, their “proudest achievements.”

The 56-year-old Underwood is a two-time Golden Globe nominee who won a Grammy for best spoken word in 2009 for the climate-change-focused “An Inconvenient Truth.”

His dozens of film and TV projects include the 1995 musical comedy “Kush Groove,” the 2000 war drama “Rules of Engagement,” and the mid-2000s, airport-set drama series “LAX.”

Underwood and DaCosta married in 1994. They vowed Sunday to continue to put their kids’ “best interests” first.

“We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark on this new chapter of our lives, separately,” they said in their statement.

“We thank you all for your support throughout the years & we humbly ask for privacy & understanding during this new season of change.”