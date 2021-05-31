comscore Motorcyclist, 58, hospitalized with leg injury after being ‘run over’ on H-1 Freeway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Motorcyclist, 58, hospitalized with leg injury after being ‘run over’ on H-1 Freeway

  • By Jason Genegabus jason@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 2:16 pm

The H-1 Freeway has reopened all westbound lanes near the Ward Avenue overpass following a motorcycle crash earlier today.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a 58-year-old man was transported to the hospital after suffering a serious leg injury while operating a motorcycle.

EMS said the motorcyclist was injured after he was “run over by a vehicle.”

All lanes of the freeway were closed until just after 2 p.m. as Honolulu police investigated the crash.

The incident was originally reported at approximately 1:15 p.m.

