Motorcyclist, 58, hospitalized with leg injury after being ‘run over’ on H-1 Freeway

The H-1 Freeway has reopened all westbound lanes near the Ward Avenue overpass following a motorcycle crash earlier today.
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a 58-year-old man was transported to the hospital after suffering a serious leg injury while operating a motorcycle.
EMS said the motorcyclist was injured after he was “run over by a vehicle.”
All lanes of the freeway were closed until just after 2 p.m. as Honolulu police investigated the crash.
The incident was originally reported at approximately 1:15 p.m.
