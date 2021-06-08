Man, 45, charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at officer in Waianae

Prosecutors charged a 45-year-old man after he allegedly shot at a police officer in Waianae Saturday.

Chadwick D. Downie made his initial court appearance before Judge William Domingo at Honolulu District Court today via video conferencing from the courthouse cellblock on charges of first-degree attempted murder and use of a firearm in commission of a separate felony. He is being held in lieu of $1 million aggregate bail.

Police responded to a service call at a residence on Oheohe Street. A patrol officer arrived shortly after 6:30 p.m. As he exited his patrol vehicle and approached the residence, several gunshots were fired at the officer, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police arrested a suspect later identified as Downie as he exited the residence.