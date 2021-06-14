Monk seal pup doing well after being moved to undisclosed location

Loli‘i, the Hawaiian monk seal pup born at Kaimana Beach last month, has been moved to a new location and appears to be doing well, wildlife officials said today.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said a team of trained handlers and veterinarians successfully relocated Loli‘i on Thursday, moving him from Kaimana Beach in Waikiki to a less populated area in an undisclosed location for his safety.

“We are happy to report, though, that he is settling in and exploring his new surroundings, like any curious young pup,” said NOAA in an online post. “We had announced the relocation decision earlier in the week, after an extensive assessment of risks to Loli‘i’s and the public’s safety. Our desire is that Loli‘i grow up as a wild seal — with less human interaction — in the company of other wild monk seals.”

NOAA attached a GPS satellite transmitter to the pup’s back so researchers can track his movements and monitor his behavior.

NOAA’s team, along with the nonprofit Hawaii Marine Animal Response and other partners, will closely monitor Loli‘i for the first few months at his new location.

Meanwhile, Kaiwi, who gave birth to Loli‘i. is now expected to focus on restoring her energy reserves. She weaned Loli‘i last Wednesday — departing and leaving him alone on the beach, which is something monk seals naturally do. While nursing, mother seals do not usually eat much, but return to sea to forage again upon weaning.

Kaiwi will then begin a new reproductive cycle, but she will likely show up at Kaimana Beach again because it is one of her favorite spots to haul out and rest, officials said.

Hawaiian monk seals are an endangered species protected by both state and federal laws. Sightings of monk seals or marine mammals in distress can be reported to NOAA’s hotline at (888) 256-9840.