GOLF

Hawaii State Junior Golf Association

2021 IMG Junior World Golf Championship Qualifier

June 7-8, At Pearl Country Club (par 72)

Note: Qualifiers will advance to the IMG Junior World Championships July 12-16 in San Diego, Calif.

Qualifying spots by division:

Girls 7-8 (2 spots): Aubrey Bell.

Boys 9-10 (4 spots): Blake Nakagawa, Brycen James Massey, Leo Saito, Ethan Jake Abella.

Girls 9-10 (2 spots): Makena Yonemura, Keelee Nogawa.

Boys 11-12 (4 spots): Keola Silva, Chase Nam, Taylor George, Linken Tanabe.

Girls 11-12 (6 spots): Jacey Kage, Jessica Lee, Samantha Monroe, Kady Matsumoto, Kira Uno, Ava Kawahara.

Boys 13-14 (4 spots): James Fujita, Gunnar Lee, Jackson Ibarra, Renner Chumley.

Girls 13-14 (5 spots): Kate Nakaoka, Ava Cepeda, Madison Kuratani, Kirsten Hall, Jasmine Wong.

Boys 15-18 (4 spots): Peter Jung, Joshua Chung, Joshua Hayashida, Noah Koshi.

Girls 15-18 (6 spots): Kara Kaneshiro, Kelsie Inouye, Leia Chung, Mia Cepeda, Raya Nakao, Shayna Lu.

PGA Palmetto Championship

Sunday, At Ridgeland, S.C.

Final round, par 71

Note: Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses

Garrick Higgo, $1,314,000 68-69-68-68—273

Doc Redman (154), $411,233 65-72-70-67—274

Hudson Swafford (154), $411,233 68-70-70-66—274

Chesson Hadley (154), $411,233 65-66-68-75—274

Tyrrell Hatton (154), $411,233 71-68-67-68—274

Bo Van Pelt (154), $411,233 69-71-66-68—274

Jhonattan Vegas (154), $411,233 66-72-69-67—274

Ryan Armour (83), $220,825 71-69-71-64—275

David Lipsky, $220,825 71-70-67-67—275

Matt Fitzpatrick (68), $177,025 71-70-69-66—276

Dustin Johnson (68), $177,025 65-68-73-70—276

Pat Perez (68), $177,025 70-66-71-69—276

Erik van Rooyen (68), $177,025 65-71-72-68—276

Harris English (53), $125,925 67-69-67-74—277

Will Gordon (53), $125,925 68-75-70-64—277

Tain Lee, $125,925 67-68-71-71—277

Wilco Nienaber, $125,925 68-68-74-67—277

Chez Reavie (53), $125,925 67-69-73-68—277

Beau Hossler (42), $86,505 71-71-68-68—278

Satoshi Kodaira (42), $86,505 69-72-68-69—278

Danny Lee (42), $86,505 67-73-67-71—278

Rob Oppenheim (42), $86,505 69-68-71-70—278

Scott Piercy (42), $86,505 71-70-69-68—278

Seamus Power (42), $86,505 70-66-71-71—278

Anirban Lahiri (32), $56,088 69-73-70-67—279

Henrik Norlander (32), $56,088 70-68-73-68—279

Joseph Bramlett (32), $56,088 71-72-68-68—279

Rhein Gibson (32), $56,088 70-71-68-70—279

Bill Haas (32), $56,088 71-70-70-68—279

Ian Poulter (32), $56,088 68-72-69-70—279

Austin Cook (24), $44,621 70-69-70-71—280

Luke Donald (24), $44,621 71-69-67-73—280

Hank Lebioda (24), $44,621 68-74-71-67—280

C.T. Pan (24), $44,621 69-72-69-70—280

Tommy Fleetwood (17), $33,337 68-75-70-68—281

Sungjae Im (17), $33,337 75-68-71-67—281

Russell Knox (17), $33,337 71-71-71-68—281

Matthew NeSmith (17), $33,337 72-69-75-65—281

Chase Seiffert (17), $33,337 70-71-71-69—281

Davis Thompson, $33,337 71-69-71-70—281

Broc Everett, $33,337 69-72-69-71—281

Bryson Nimmer, $33,337 68-75-67-71—281

Ben Taylor (17), $33,337 72-70-69-70—281

Aaron Baddeley (10), $22,435 70-73-68-71—282

Peter Uihlein (10), $22,435 73-70-71-68—282

Kevin Chappell (10), $22,435 68-72-69-73—282

Scott Harrington (10), $22,435 70-71-67-74—282

Wes Roach (10), $22,435 64-77-67-74—282

Nick Taylor (10), $22,435 67-73-70-72—282

J.B. Holmes (8), $18,542 69-74-72-68—283

Patrick Rodgers (8), $18,542 67-70-73-73—283

Byeong Hun An (7), $17,484 67-73-76-68—284

Sam Ryder (7), $17,484 67-74-68-75—284

Roger Sloan (7), $17,484 67-75-74-68—284

Vaughn Taylor (7), $17,484 67-72-72-73—284

Rafael Campos (6), $17,009 73-70-70-72—285

Jonathan Byrd (5), $16,717 68-73-75-70—286

LPGA Mediheal Championship

Sunday, At Daly City, Calif.

Final round, par 72

Matilda Castren, $225,000 71-69-69-65—274

Min Lee, $136,903 70-69-68-69—276

Hannah Green, $88,070 72-71-71-66—280

So Yeon Ryu, $88,070 73-73-67-67—280

Celine Boutier, $47,971 72-75-70-64—281

Jenny Shin, $47,971 72-69-70-70—281

Jenny Coleman, $47,971 71-69-71-70—281

Danielle Kang, $47,971 71-66-74-70—281

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $29,513 74-70-73-65—282

Angel Yin, $29,513 72-69-72-69—282

Lydia Ko, $29,513 72-70-70-70—282

Leona Maguire, $29,513 65-73-74-70—282

Yu Liu, $20,387 72-69-74-68—283

Cydney Clanton, $20,387 75-71-68-69—283

Annie Park, $20,387 72-70-72-69—283

Jane Park, $20,387 69-71-73-70—283

Lucy Li *, $20,387 71-71-70-71—283

Yealimi Noh, $20,387 72-69-71-71—283

Jennifer Kupcho, $20,387 69-72-70-72—283

A Lim Kim, $20,387 72-69-69-73—283

Ryann O’Toole, $15,456 73-71-70-70—284

Jasmine Suwannapura, $15,456 66-76-72-70—284

Patty Tavatanakit, $15,456 70-71-71-72—284

Lindsey Weaver, $15,456 73-69-69-73—284

Lauren Kim, $15,456 69-69-71-75—284

Esther Henseleit, $13,267 77-70-72-66—285

Xiyu Lin, $13,267 73-73-72-67—285

Alison Lee, $13,267 68-72-74-71—285

Nicole Broch Larsen, $11,318 72-71-74-69—286

Sarah Schmelzel, $11,318 74-69-73-70—286

Shanshan Feng, $11,318 73-70-72-71—286

Inbee Park, $11,318 69-75-70-72—286

Ashleigh Buhai, $11,318 71-71-70-74—286

Wichanee Meechai, $9,032 72-76-73-66—287

Jeongeun Lee, $9,032 71-73-73-70—287

Sei Young Kim, $9,032 73-74-69-71—287

Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $9,032 74-69-72-72—287

Mina Harigae, $9,032 73-71-69-74—287

Lexi Thompson, $9,032 71-72-70-74—287

Giulia Molinaro, $7,058 76-72-73-67—288

Hee Young Park, $7,058 76-71-71-70—288

Minjee Lee, $7,058 73-69-76-70—288

Michelle Wie West, $7,058 73-75-69-71—288

Wei-Ling Hsu, $7,058 74-69-74-71—288

Charley Hull, $7,058 73-68-73-74—288

Kelly Tan, $5,596 75-73-73-68—289

Janie Jackson, $5,596 76-71-73-69—289

Katherine Kirk, $5,596 75-72-73-69—289

Azahara Munoz, $5,596 75-73-71-70—289

Lindy Duncan, $5,596 72-70-75-72—289

Korn Ferry BMW Charity Pro-Am

Sunday, At Greer, S.C.

Final round, played at Thornblade Club Course (par 71)

The Cliffs Valley Course (par 72)

Mito Pereira, $126,000 65CV-63TC-66TC-64TC—258

Justin Lower, $63,000 64CV-63TC-64TC-71TC—262

Max McGreevy, $42,000 68TC-65CV-66TC-65TC—264

Tommy Gainey, $31,500 68TC-61CV-68TC-68TC—265

Nick Hardy, $25,375 69TC-63CV-64TC-70TC—266

Stuart Macdonald, $25,375 65CV-66TC-66TC-69TC—266

Austin Eckroat, $22,400 66TC-68CV-67TC-66TC—267

Hayden Buckley, $17,941 68TC-69CV-64TC-67TC—268

Brian Campbell, $17,941 65CV-71TC-65TC-67TC—268

Nicolas Echavarria, $17,941 65TC-67CV-66TC-70TC—268

Also

Alex Chiarella, $2,919 65CV-68TC-73TC-69TC—275

Lorens Chan, $2,674 68TC-69CV-70TC-73TC—280

European Scandinavian Mixed Tornament

Sunday, At Gothensburg, Sweden

Final round, par 71

Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 70-67-70-64—271

Adrian Otaegui, Spain 71-68-66-67—272

Alice Hewson, England 68-67-69-69—273

Scott Hend, Austria 69-67-69-70—275

James Morrison, England 70-67-68-70—275

Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 69-67-71-69—276

Alexander Bjork, Sweden 72-68-71-66—277

Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 69-68-73-67—277

Jason Scrivener, Austalia 70-68-66-73—277

Olivia Cowan, Germany 68-67-73-70—278