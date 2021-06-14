GOLF
Hawaii State Junior Golf Association
2021 IMG Junior World Golf Championship Qualifier
June 7-8, At Pearl Country Club (par 72)
Note: Qualifiers will advance to the IMG Junior World Championships July 12-16 in San Diego, Calif.
Qualifying spots by division:
Girls 7-8 (2 spots): Aubrey Bell.
Boys 9-10 (4 spots): Blake Nakagawa, Brycen James Massey, Leo Saito, Ethan Jake Abella.
Girls 9-10 (2 spots): Makena Yonemura, Keelee Nogawa.
Boys 11-12 (4 spots): Keola Silva, Chase Nam, Taylor George, Linken Tanabe.
Girls 11-12 (6 spots): Jacey Kage, Jessica Lee, Samantha Monroe, Kady Matsumoto, Kira Uno, Ava Kawahara.
Boys 13-14 (4 spots): James Fujita, Gunnar Lee, Jackson Ibarra, Renner Chumley.
Girls 13-14 (5 spots): Kate Nakaoka, Ava Cepeda, Madison Kuratani, Kirsten Hall, Jasmine Wong.
Boys 15-18 (4 spots): Peter Jung, Joshua Chung, Joshua Hayashida, Noah Koshi.
Girls 15-18 (6 spots): Kara Kaneshiro, Kelsie Inouye, Leia Chung, Mia Cepeda, Raya Nakao, Shayna Lu.
PGA Palmetto Championship
Sunday, At Ridgeland, S.C.
Final round, par 71
Note: Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
Garrick Higgo, $1,314,000 68-69-68-68—273
Doc Redman (154), $411,233 65-72-70-67—274
Hudson Swafford (154), $411,233 68-70-70-66—274
Chesson Hadley (154), $411,233 65-66-68-75—274
Tyrrell Hatton (154), $411,233 71-68-67-68—274
Bo Van Pelt (154), $411,233 69-71-66-68—274
Jhonattan Vegas (154), $411,233 66-72-69-67—274
Ryan Armour (83), $220,825 71-69-71-64—275
David Lipsky, $220,825 71-70-67-67—275
Matt Fitzpatrick (68), $177,025 71-70-69-66—276
Dustin Johnson (68), $177,025 65-68-73-70—276
Pat Perez (68), $177,025 70-66-71-69—276
Erik van Rooyen (68), $177,025 65-71-72-68—276
Harris English (53), $125,925 67-69-67-74—277
Will Gordon (53), $125,925 68-75-70-64—277
Tain Lee, $125,925 67-68-71-71—277
Wilco Nienaber, $125,925 68-68-74-67—277
Chez Reavie (53), $125,925 67-69-73-68—277
Beau Hossler (42), $86,505 71-71-68-68—278
Satoshi Kodaira (42), $86,505 69-72-68-69—278
Danny Lee (42), $86,505 67-73-67-71—278
Rob Oppenheim (42), $86,505 69-68-71-70—278
Scott Piercy (42), $86,505 71-70-69-68—278
Seamus Power (42), $86,505 70-66-71-71—278
Anirban Lahiri (32), $56,088 69-73-70-67—279
Henrik Norlander (32), $56,088 70-68-73-68—279
Joseph Bramlett (32), $56,088 71-72-68-68—279
Rhein Gibson (32), $56,088 70-71-68-70—279
Bill Haas (32), $56,088 71-70-70-68—279
Ian Poulter (32), $56,088 68-72-69-70—279
Austin Cook (24), $44,621 70-69-70-71—280
Luke Donald (24), $44,621 71-69-67-73—280
Hank Lebioda (24), $44,621 68-74-71-67—280
C.T. Pan (24), $44,621 69-72-69-70—280
Tommy Fleetwood (17), $33,337 68-75-70-68—281
Sungjae Im (17), $33,337 75-68-71-67—281
Russell Knox (17), $33,337 71-71-71-68—281
Matthew NeSmith (17), $33,337 72-69-75-65—281
Chase Seiffert (17), $33,337 70-71-71-69—281
Davis Thompson, $33,337 71-69-71-70—281
Broc Everett, $33,337 69-72-69-71—281
Bryson Nimmer, $33,337 68-75-67-71—281
Ben Taylor (17), $33,337 72-70-69-70—281
Aaron Baddeley (10), $22,435 70-73-68-71—282
Peter Uihlein (10), $22,435 73-70-71-68—282
Kevin Chappell (10), $22,435 68-72-69-73—282
Scott Harrington (10), $22,435 70-71-67-74—282
Wes Roach (10), $22,435 64-77-67-74—282
Nick Taylor (10), $22,435 67-73-70-72—282
J.B. Holmes (8), $18,542 69-74-72-68—283
Patrick Rodgers (8), $18,542 67-70-73-73—283
Byeong Hun An (7), $17,484 67-73-76-68—284
Sam Ryder (7), $17,484 67-74-68-75—284
Roger Sloan (7), $17,484 67-75-74-68—284
Vaughn Taylor (7), $17,484 67-72-72-73—284
Rafael Campos (6), $17,009 73-70-70-72—285
Jonathan Byrd (5), $16,717 68-73-75-70—286
LPGA Mediheal Championship
Sunday, At Daly City, Calif.
Final round, par 72
Matilda Castren, $225,000 71-69-69-65—274
Min Lee, $136,903 70-69-68-69—276
Hannah Green, $88,070 72-71-71-66—280
So Yeon Ryu, $88,070 73-73-67-67—280
Celine Boutier, $47,971 72-75-70-64—281
Jenny Shin, $47,971 72-69-70-70—281
Jenny Coleman, $47,971 71-69-71-70—281
Danielle Kang, $47,971 71-66-74-70—281
Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $29,513 74-70-73-65—282
Angel Yin, $29,513 72-69-72-69—282
Lydia Ko, $29,513 72-70-70-70—282
Leona Maguire, $29,513 65-73-74-70—282
Yu Liu, $20,387 72-69-74-68—283
Cydney Clanton, $20,387 75-71-68-69—283
Annie Park, $20,387 72-70-72-69—283
Jane Park, $20,387 69-71-73-70—283
Lucy Li *, $20,387 71-71-70-71—283
Yealimi Noh, $20,387 72-69-71-71—283
Jennifer Kupcho, $20,387 69-72-70-72—283
A Lim Kim, $20,387 72-69-69-73—283
Ryann O’Toole, $15,456 73-71-70-70—284
Jasmine Suwannapura, $15,456 66-76-72-70—284
Patty Tavatanakit, $15,456 70-71-71-72—284
Lindsey Weaver, $15,456 73-69-69-73—284
Lauren Kim, $15,456 69-69-71-75—284
Esther Henseleit, $13,267 77-70-72-66—285
Xiyu Lin, $13,267 73-73-72-67—285
Alison Lee, $13,267 68-72-74-71—285
Nicole Broch Larsen, $11,318 72-71-74-69—286
Sarah Schmelzel, $11,318 74-69-73-70—286
Shanshan Feng, $11,318 73-70-72-71—286
Inbee Park, $11,318 69-75-70-72—286
Ashleigh Buhai, $11,318 71-71-70-74—286
Wichanee Meechai, $9,032 72-76-73-66—287
Jeongeun Lee, $9,032 71-73-73-70—287
Sei Young Kim, $9,032 73-74-69-71—287
Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $9,032 74-69-72-72—287
Mina Harigae, $9,032 73-71-69-74—287
Lexi Thompson, $9,032 71-72-70-74—287
Giulia Molinaro, $7,058 76-72-73-67—288
Hee Young Park, $7,058 76-71-71-70—288
Minjee Lee, $7,058 73-69-76-70—288
Michelle Wie West, $7,058 73-75-69-71—288
Wei-Ling Hsu, $7,058 74-69-74-71—288
Charley Hull, $7,058 73-68-73-74—288
Kelly Tan, $5,596 75-73-73-68—289
Janie Jackson, $5,596 76-71-73-69—289
Katherine Kirk, $5,596 75-72-73-69—289
Azahara Munoz, $5,596 75-73-71-70—289
Lindy Duncan, $5,596 72-70-75-72—289
Korn Ferry BMW Charity Pro-Am
Sunday, At Greer, S.C.
Final round, played at Thornblade Club Course (par 71)
The Cliffs Valley Course (par 72)
Mito Pereira, $126,000 65CV-63TC-66TC-64TC—258
Justin Lower, $63,000 64CV-63TC-64TC-71TC—262
Max McGreevy, $42,000 68TC-65CV-66TC-65TC—264
Tommy Gainey, $31,500 68TC-61CV-68TC-68TC—265
Nick Hardy, $25,375 69TC-63CV-64TC-70TC—266
Stuart Macdonald, $25,375 65CV-66TC-66TC-69TC—266
Austin Eckroat, $22,400 66TC-68CV-67TC-66TC—267
Hayden Buckley, $17,941 68TC-69CV-64TC-67TC—268
Brian Campbell, $17,941 65CV-71TC-65TC-67TC—268
Nicolas Echavarria, $17,941 65TC-67CV-66TC-70TC—268
Also
Alex Chiarella, $2,919 65CV-68TC-73TC-69TC—275
Lorens Chan, $2,674 68TC-69CV-70TC-73TC—280
European Scandinavian Mixed Tornament
Sunday, At Gothensburg, Sweden
Final round, par 71
Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 70-67-70-64—271
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 71-68-66-67—272
Alice Hewson, England 68-67-69-69—273
Scott Hend, Austria 69-67-69-70—275
James Morrison, England 70-67-68-70—275
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 69-67-71-69—276
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 72-68-71-66—277
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 69-68-73-67—277
Jason Scrivener, Austalia 70-68-66-73—277
Olivia Cowan, Germany 68-67-73-70—278
