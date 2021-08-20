Flash flood watch issued for Hawaii starting Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for all Hawaiian Islands beginning Sunday morning and lasting through late Monday night.

Forecasters said heavy rains brought by the remnants of tropical cyclone Linda are expected to develop over the isles Sunday through Monday night.

“The threat for heavy rain will first materialize over Maui County and the Big Island on Sunday, and then spread westward over the remainder of the area late Sunday night through Monday night,” said forecasters in the advisory.

Officials warned that flood-prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may also receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff.

The public should monitor upcoming forecasts, and be prepared to take action if the watch is upgraded to a flash flood warning.