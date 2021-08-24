Brown water advisories in place for islands of Oahu, Maui following heavy rains

A brown water advisory previously issued for the windward coast of Oahu on Monday has now been expanded to include the entire island, according to the state Health Department’s Clean Water Branch.

A brown water advisory for the entire island of Maui from Monday also remains in effect.

Heavy rains resulting from the remnants of tropical storm Linda over Hawaii resulted in stormwater runoff entering coastal waters, according to the advisory.

“The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris,” said the advisory. “Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff; however, if the water is brown stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.”

A high bacteria advisory from last Thursday also remains in effect for Kealakekua Bay on Hawaii island. Officials said enterococci at Kealakekua Bay, also known as Curio Stand, have been detected at levels of 137 per 100 milliliters during routine beach monitoring.

“The advisory for this beach is posted because testing for enterococci indicate that potentially harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, protozoa, or parasites may be present in the water,” said the advisory. “Swimming at beaches with pollution in the water may make you ill.”

Signs have been posted at the beach, and the advisory will remain in effect until water sample results no longer exceed the threshold level of 130 enterococci per 100 mL.