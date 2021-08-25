CALENDAR
Today
No local sporting events scheduled.
THURSDAY
No local sporting events scheduled.
BASEBALL
Little League World Series
Double elimination, At Williamsport, Pa.
Hank Aaron bracket
WEST A, Honolulu; MIDWEST A, Nebraska; GREAT LAKES A, Michigan; NORTHWEST A, Washington; NEW ENGLAND B, Connecticut; MID-ATLANTIC B, New Jersey; SOUTHEAST B, Florida; SOUTHWEST B, Texas.
Tom Seaver bracket
SOUTHEAST A, Tennessee; NEW ENGLAND A, New Hampshire; MID-ATLANTIC A, Pennsylvania; SOUTHWEST A, Louisiana; GREAT LAKES B, Ohio; WEST B, California; NORTHWEST B, Oregon; MIDWEST B, South Dakota.
