Honolulu’s free COVID-19 testing site at airport extended through Sept. 4

Honolulu County officials today said a mobile COVID-19 testing lab at the airport will continue to offer free testing for all Oahu residents for another week, through Sept. 4, to meet the growing needs of the island’s communities.

Demand for COVID testing has been high for the past few weeks, with long lines at the city’s Mobile Lab at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, as the delta variant continues to drive a surge in cases.

Today, the Hawaii Department of Health reported 831 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 58,578 cases.

The lab is offering the PCR mid-turbinate test, which can provide results to participants within six hours.

All clients must pre-register under the city pre-paid section online at oahucitypass.lumisight.com, and should then receive a QR code. No walk-ins will be accepted. Those who register will be required to bring a valid state ID displaying their Oahu address and zip code.

Also, a separate line is available for City and County of Honolulu workers, first responders, and kupuna ages 60 and older.

The city’s Mobile Lab is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including holidays, in the Diamond Head Tour Group Area just past baggage claim 31 at the airport.

The closest parking garage to the testing site is the Terminal 2 Parking Garage. Parking is not validated by the test site.

This testing program is made possible through an agreement with the National Kidney Foundation of Hawai‘i Consortium. City officials will evaluate the program weekly, and may extend availability beyond Aug. 21.

For more information, call (833) 560-0997, email covidresponse@kidneyhi.org or visit kidneyhi.org.