VIDEO: Native Hawaiian leaders urge community members to do their part in curbing coronavirus infections | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
VIDEO: Native Hawaiian leaders urge community members to do their part in curbing coronavirus infections

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:16 pm

  • COURTESY VIDEO

Leaders from the Native Hawaiian community held a press conference today at the state Capitol to urge community members to do their part in helping to curb coronavirus infections.

According to the latest state health data as of Wednesday, Native Hawaiians represent nearly 23% of all COVID-19 cases statewide and the community only constitutes 21% of the state’s population. So far, state health officials report there have been 75 coronavirus-related deaths and 507 hospitalizations within the state’s Native Hawaiian community.

Speakers included Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole, Dr. Jerard Akaka from The Queen’s Medical Center, Kalehua Krug, and King Lunalilo Trust and Home Chief Executive Officer Diane Paloma. They addressed vaccination, masking indoors and outdoors, social distancing and new COVID-19 testing sites.

“We are asking the Hawaiian community – based on our history of disease – to take charge and consider getting the vaccine, wearing a mask indoors and outdoors, and social distancing. Also, Senator Keohokalole will be pushing on new testing and VAX stations in the Hawaiian community,” according to a news release.

Watch the video above or on the Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page.

