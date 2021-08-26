CALENDAR

Today

No local sporting events scheduled.

Friday

FOOTBALL

ILH: Damien at ’Iolani, 3:15 p.m.; Pac-Five vs. Saint Louis II, 5 p.m., at Aloha Stadium; Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 7:30 p.m.,

at Aloha Stadium.

SOCCER

College women: Outrigger Soccer

Kickoff—South Dakota State vs. Idaho State, 4:30 p.m.; North Texas vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Hawaiian Airlines

Rainbow Wahine Classic—Marquette vs. Texas A&M, 4:45 p.m.; Fairfield at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center; Also, Hawaii-Alaska

Challenge—Alaska at Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m.; Alaska Anchorage at Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m.; matches at The Shark Tank.

BULLETIN BOARD

COACHING VACANCIES

Konawaena High. Seeking applications for the following coaching positions: Cross Country (program head/varsity head coach), Football (assistant coach, varsity & junior varsity positions available), Boys Soccer (program head/varsity head coach), Girls Soccer (program head/varsity head coach), Swimming (program head/varsity head coach. Preferred qualifications: college degree, college and/or high school level coaching experience and collegiate playing pxperience, all in the sport of expertise. Also, will need to be fully vaccinated before his/her first day of employment.

Minimum qualifications: high school diploma, high school and/or community, youth group, or club coaching experience in the sport of expertise. All applicants must be able to pass a DOE legal background check, present a valid driver’s license & social security card, and provide a current TB test certification. If interested, send a current and detailed resume to:

Konawaena Athletic Department, 81-1043 Konawaena School Road, Kealakekua, Hawaii 96750. For more info, call (808) 313-6020.