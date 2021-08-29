University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team bounces back to sweep Texas A&M

One night after being swept on its home court, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team recovered Sunday to sweep Texas A&M at the season-opening Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic.

UH (2-1) beat TAMU 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 in the final match of the four-team round-robin tournament at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Tournament champion Marquette swept UH on Saturday.

Brooke Van Sickle led the Rainbow Wahine with 16 kills Sunday. Mia Johnson added 14.

Morgon Christon had 16 kills for the Aggies (1-2).

UH took the first set behind six kills by Van Sickle, four from Johnson and three by Amber Igiede.

The Aggies were plagued by six service errors in the first set alone, and eight for the match. They included one for the last of five first-set lead changes that put the Wahine in front 21-20.

Johnson gave Hawaii the lead it would keep in the second set with a kill to make it 12-11.

It was more Johnson in the third set. She got the Wahine off to a 6-0 lead with three kills. But TAMU battled back and took a 20-18 lead.

Van Sickle put the Wahine back in the lead at 21-20 with a service ace. The Aggies staved off two match points before Van Sickle’s final kill ended it.

In the first match Sunday, Marquette swept Fairfield 25-14, 25-23, 25-15.

Hope Werch and Savannah Rennie led the Golden Eagles (3-0) with 10 kills each. KJ Johnson led the Stags (0-3) with 12.

Taylor Wolf of Marquette was named the tournament’s MVP, and was joined on the all-tourney team by teammates Hannah Vanden Berg and Rennie. UH’s Van Sickle and Igiede, Lauren Davis of TAMU and Fairfield’s Johnson were also named to the team.