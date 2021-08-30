Calendar
Today
No local sporting events scheduled
Tuesday
No local sporting events scheduled
Bulletin Board
COACHING VACANCIES
Konawaena High. Seeking applications for the following coaching positions: Cross Country (program head/varsity head coach), Football (assistant coach, varsity & junior varsity positions available), Boys Soccer (program head/varsity head coach), Girls Soccer (program head/varsity head coach), Swimming (program head/varsity head coach.
Preferred qualifications: college degree, college and/or high school level coaching experience and collegiate playing pxperience, all in the sport of expertise. Also, will need to be fully vaccinated before his/her first day of employment.
Minimum qualifications: high school diploma, high school and/or community, youth group, or club coaching experience in the sport of expertise. All applicants must be able to pass a DOE legal background check, present a valid driver’s license & social security card, and provide a current TB test certification. If interested, send a current and detailed resume to:
Konawaena Athletic Department, 81-1043 Konawaena School Road, Kealakekua, Hawaii 96750. For more info, call (808) 313-6020.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.