Lions waive former UH star and second-round pick LB Jahlani Tavai

The Detroit Lions waived former University of Hawaii star linebacker and 2019 second-round pick Jahlani Tavai today as NFL teams reduced their roster to 53 players.

Tavai was among a handful of Hawaii players released or waived today.

The others cut today were former UH receivers Rico Bussey by the Steelers, Keith Kirkwood by the Panthers and Marcus Kemp by the Chiefs, former UH defensive backs Trayvon Henderson by the Bengals and Rojersterman Farris by the Packers, and former Hawaii high school defensive linemen Breiden Fehoko (Farrington) by the Chargers and Hercules Mataafa (Lahainaluna) by the Vikings.

Tavai started six of 15 games in 2019 and 10 of 16 games in 2020. In his rookie year, the 6-foot-2, 250-pounder had 58 tackles (37 solo), with five tackles for loss and two sacks. In 2020, he had 58 tackles (32 solo), with two tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Under new coach Dan Campbell, the Lions attempted to reform Tavai’s body type and bring out some speed, according to prideofdetroit.com. Tavai lost over 20 pounds to get to where the Lions wanted him to be, the website reported, but he still did not seem to adjust to a defense that required more speed and instincts on the field.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Lions attempted to trade Tavai but found no takers.