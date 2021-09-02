Calendar
Today
SOCCER
College women: Westminster vs. Hawaii Hilo, 1 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Park.
Friday
FOOTBALL
ILH: ILH: Pac-Five at ’Iolani, 3:15 p.m.; Damien vs. Kamehameha II, 5 p.m., at Aloha Stadium; Saint Louis vs. Punahou, postponed.
Volleyball
Wedesday
Junior varsity girls
‘Iolani Red def. Maryknoll 25-16, 25-15
‘Iolani Black def. Mid-Pacific 25-18, 25-17
Punahou B def. Hawaii Baptist 25-10,
25-10
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.