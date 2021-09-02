University of Hawaii alumnus Jeremy Wu-Yelland teams up on no-hitter

Former University of Hawaii lefty Jeremy Wu-Yelland was promoted to High Class A Greenville today. He seems to have made an easy transition to his new level.

Wu-Yelland and three other Drive pitchers combined to no-hit the Asheville Tourists in his first start at the new level, a 6-0 win. The southpaw walked four and struck out a career-high nine batters. Jose Espada pitched the sixth and seventh, followed by an inning apiece from Oddanier Mosqueda and Jacob Wallace. The three relievers combined to walk one and strike out six.

A fourth-round pick of the Boston Red Sox in 2020, Wu-Yelland told MILB.com of his start, “I was little excited early on, but that’s normal for me during my starts. I don’t see it as being nervous. I’m anxious to compete and always want to pitch. There was a little more (adrenaline) than usual making my first start in front of new fans and new teammates. It was an awesome experience.”

Though he walked two batters in the first and hit the leadoff batter in the third before walking two more to load the bases with no outs, Wu-Yelland fought his way out of both jams.