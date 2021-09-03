UPCOMING LIVESTREAM: Gov. David Ige, county mayors and police leaders discuss enforcement over Labor Day weekend

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Gov. David Ige, four county mayors and four county police leaders are holding a news conference at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the enforcement of COVID-19 emergency measures over the Labor Day weekend.

Speakers include Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami, Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth, The Queen’s Health Systems President and CEO Jill Hoggard Green, Honolulu Interim Police Chief Rade Vanic, Kauai Assistant Police Chief Mark Begley, Maui Acting Police Chief Dean Rickard and Hawaii County Deputy Police Chief Kenneth Bugado.

Most of the speakers will be tuning in virtually.

