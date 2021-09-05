Big Isle police report 1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Pahoa

One man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Pahoa on Hawaii Island on Saturday.

Hawaii Island Police Sgt. Jeremy Riddle said investigators are still looking into the incident that took place at 9:21 p.m. in the area of Highway 130 and Kaluahine St. in Pahoa.

According to HPD, the lone operator of a 2000 Toyota Tacoma was traveling northbound on Highway 130 at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the right shoulder of the roadway.

The truck proceeded to roll over, ejecting the driver in the process.

First responders found the man unresponsive beneath the vehicle. He was later transported to Hilo Medical Center, where doctors pronounced him deat at 12:25 a.m. today.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the man’s exact cause of death. His identity hasn’t been released, pending family notification.

Riddle said HPD has determined speed and the lack of wearing a seatbelt both contributed to the crash. Investigators also noted the roadway was wet at the time of the incident. It has not been determined if alcohol and/or drugs played a factor.

This is the 16th traffic fatality of 2021 compared to 13 during this same time period last year.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information on the incident is asked to contact Officer Jared Cabatu at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Jared.Cabatu@HawaiiCounty.gov. Anonymous tips may be reported via Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.