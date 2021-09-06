Calendar
No local sporting events scheduled
Tuesday
No local sporting events scheduled
High School
ILH Water Polo
Saturday
Boy’s Varsity 2
Punahou 16, Mid-Pacific 3
Scorers:
PUN—Puna Blair 4, Nicholas Johnston 4, Charlie Kakos 4, Skyler Tjapkes 2, Jeffrey Ferrer, Santino Garcia. MPI—Luke Perrin 2, Lucca Del Zotto
Pigeon racing
Oahu Invitational Flyers
Saturday
From Kahului, Maui to Oahu
TOP 5:
Miles MPH
1. Dexter Wong 105.549 56.82
2. Sanford Kojiro 86.744 56.56
3. Stan George 97.368 56.45
4. Troy Kamaka 98.846 56.01
5. Jay Alameida 92.108 55.94
