Saint Louis/Kamehameha football game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

Another week of ILH football and another schedule change.

Friday night’s marquee game at Aloha Stadium between Saint Louis and Kamehameha has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

As a result, the Damien/Pac-Five contest scheduled for Saturday will now be the featured 7:30 p.m. game on Friday in Halawa. The 5 p.m. matchup between ‘Iolani and Kamehameha I-AA remains the same.

This marks the third time an ILH football game has been rescheduled due to COVID-19.

In ILH football season week one, Pac-Five/Saint Louis I-AA was called off. In week two, Saint Louis-Punahou was postponed.

The Crusaders will not suit up for an ILH game for at least another week and haven’t played since losing to Bishop Gorman, 42-21, on Aug. 20.

“All these games are postponed and rescheduled, if possible,” said Wendell Look, ‘Iolani co-athletic director and the league’s football coordinator.

The ILH regular season, including playoffs, is set to conclude on Oct. 23 — roughly two months before the state tournament begins.

“There’s no cutoff date (beyond Oct. 23). That’s kind of why we did it this way, where there’s room in the back end,” Look noted.

The public school leagues — KIF, OIA, MIL and BIIF — are scheduled to begin game action on Oct. 15.