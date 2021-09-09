Hawaii college student wins $5K in state vaccination incentive campaign

A Kapiolani Community College student is the second winner of a $5,000 cash prize in the state’s COVID-19 vaccination incentive campaign.

Angela Yao of Waianae is the second of three winners to receive $5,000 each from American Savings Bank in the second round of prices in the campaign. Steven Kam of Waipahu, a teacher at Pearl City High School, was the first winner of the $5,000 cash prize. A third winner will be announced soon, campaign organizers said.

Yao is a student of medical studies at KCC, and said she plans to share the winnings with her sister and family, as well as save some of it for the future.

Yao said in a video release that she was the first in her family to get vaccinated, and that she did it to protect her younger siblings as well as her grandparents, who live in the same household.

“Getting vaccinated is a personal choice, but I do think everyone should get vaccinated so that Hawaii can be normal again,” she said. “Everyone vaccinated, at least you still have some protection inside your body as well.”

The #higotvaccinated campaign was launched in early June to motivate more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with an array of prizes in the first round that included a trip to Las Vegas for two, 100,000 HawaiianMiles for 10 winners, and a year of Zippy’s meals.

At the time, only about 52% of Hawaii’s population was fully vaccinated.

In the second round, more prizes were added, including the three $5,000 cash prizes from American Savings Bank, a $1,000 gift card from Foodland, and many others.

Organizers said the second round of the contest, which was set to end Aug. 31, has been extended to Sept. 30 to continue to award prizes to those getting vaccinated.

The first two rounds of the #higotvaccinated contest were open to Hawaii residents ages 18 and up who have already been vaccinated, as well as those that got vaccinated at the time, with at least one dose of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

A new “Vax Da Max Milestone” contest launched last month is open to those who receive a COVID shot on or after Aug. 9. Milestone winners receive prize packs from McDonald’s and Papa John’s Pizza, and one wins a San Francisco getaway package for two, including tickets to the San Francisco Giants baseball game.

“American Savings Bank is committed to doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant in our community and prevent further strain on our health care system,” said Ann Teranishi, ASB President & Chief Executive Officer, in the news release. “We’re glad to support the #HIGotVaccinated campaign and encourage everyone to get vaccinated so we can end this pandemic nightmare.”

Today, the state Health Department reports 64.8% of Hawaii’s population has completed vaccinations, while 73% received at least one dose. A total of 1,911,540 COVID shots have been administered, 3,242 more than Wednesday.

More information on the campaign is available at higotvaccinated.com.