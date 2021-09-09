Calendar
Today
No local events scheduled.
Friday
FOOTBALL
ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha I-AA, 5 p.m.; Damien vs. Pac-Five, 7:30 p.m.; games at Aloha Stadium.
VOLLEYBALL
Big West women: USC at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
Softball
Makua Ali‘i
Wednesday
Golden Eagles 15, Sportsmen 14
Hui Ohana 12, Makules 0
Action 23, Na Kahuna 9
Bad Company 25, Yankees 15
Zen 16, Islanders 9
Hikina 10, Fat Katz 8
Xpress 15, P.H. Shipyard 14
Aikane 25, Na Pueo 6
Ho Oikaika 18, Hawaiians 13
Firehouse 22, Go Deep 10
Waipio 1, Lokahi 0
Water polo
ILH
Varsity boys division I
Tuesday
Kamehameha 10, Mid-Pacific 8
Goal scorers—KS: Nash Brandon 4,
Keale Gonda-Fukumitsu 4, Matthias
Hibbard, Malachias Hibbard. MPI: Jaime Bhattacharyya 4, Kahikinaokala
Kukea-Shultz 3, Jordan Clifford.
Punahou 16, ‘Iolani 3
Goal scorers–Pun: Stryker Scales 3, Connor Weldon 2, , Emile Labrador 2, Braydon Simmons, Vincent Nasrallah, Matai Loveman, Ethan Nagasako, Evan Wallenstrom, Noa Clark, Cole Tjapkes, #15 2. Iol: Trent Ihe 2, Reef Hangai.
Varsity boys division II
Tuesday
Kamehameha 6, Mid-Pacific 5
Goal scorers—KS: Kaiea Pa 3, Trevyn Nishimura, Leo Campagna, Jaxen Nishimura. MPI: Luke Perrin 3, Derek
Hunsaker, Micah Chong.
Punahou 7, ‘Iolani 2
Goal scorers—Pun: Nicholas Johnston 5, Charley Kakos 2. Iol: Jackson Iwata, Noah Scherman.
Wednesday
Kamehameha 8, Le Jardin 6
Goal scorers—KS: Trevyn Nishimura 2, Leo Campagna 2, Kala Melim, Kaiea Pa, Jaxen Nishimura, Kama Danner. LJ: Helela Maeva 5, Wilson Smith.
