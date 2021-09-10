Today
FOOTBALL
ILH: Iolani vs. Kamehameha I-AA, 5 p.m., at Aloha Stadium; Damien vs. Pac-Five, 7:30 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Outrigger Volleyball Series—USC at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Hawaii Challenge—Montana State Billings vs. Cal State East Bay, noon; Hawaii Hilo vs. Saint Martin’s, 2:30 p.m.; Cal State East Bay vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m.; matches at McCabe gym.
WATER POLO
ILH boys division I: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6 p.m.
ILH boys division II: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
KAYAKING
ILH: Distance, 3 p.m., at Ala Wai.
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Outrigger Volleyball Series—USC at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Hawaii Challenge—Saint Martin’s vs. Cal State East Bay, 10 a.m.; Montana State Billings vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m.; Hawaii Hilo vs. Saint Martin’s, 4 p.m.; Cal State East Bay vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m.; matches at McCabe gym.
SUNDAY
GOLF
College: HPU Sharks Shootout, all day, at Pearl Country Club.
SOCCER
College men: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
College women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Hawaii Challenge—Saint Martin’s vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m.; Montana State Billings vs. Hawaii Hilo, 12:30 p.m.; Montana State Billings vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m.; matches at McCabe gym.
