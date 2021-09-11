CALENDAR

TODAY

KAYAKING

ILH: Distance, 3 p.m., at Ala Wai.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Outrigger Volleyball Series—USC at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Hawaii Challenge—Saint Martin’s vs. Cal State East Bay, 10 a.m.; Montana State Billings vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m.; Hawaii Hilo vs. Saint Martin’s, 4 p.m.; Cal State East Bay vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m.; matches at McCabe gym.

SUNDAY

GOLF

College: HPU Sharks Shootout, all day, at Pearl Country Club.

SOCCER

College men: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

College women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Hawaii Challenge—Saint Martin’s vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m.; Montana State Billings vs. Hawaii Hilo, 12:30 p.m.; Montana State Billings vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m.; matches at McCabe gym.

WATER POLO

ILH BOYS

Varsity I

Punahou 11, Mid-Pacific 4

Goal Scorers—Punahou: Emile Labrador 4, Stryker Scales 2, Matai Loveman, Ethan Nagasako, Evan Wallenstrom, Noa Clark, Cole Tjapkes. Mid-Pacific: Jaime Bhattacharyya 3, Aiden Morris.

Kamehameha 13, ‘Iolani 6

Goal Scorers—Kamehameha: Nash Brandon 4, Keale Gonda-Fukumitsu 3, Hayden Chong Tim 2, Matthias Hibbard, Malachias Hibbard, Akahai Hudgens, Liam Meza. ‘Iolani: Luke Tobin 4, Kai Kennedy, Kole Kaonohi.

Varsity II

Punahou 11, Mid-Pacific 6

Goal Scorers—Punahou: Nicholas Johnson 4, Skyler Tjapkes, Ryan Garcia, Aka Pietsch, Puna Blair, Santino Garcia. Mid-Pacific: Luke Perrin 4, William Wood, Noah Yang.

Kamehameha 9, ‘Iolani 6

Goal Scorers—Kamehameha: Ekolu Barrett 2, Trevyn Nishimura 2, Kamaehu Danner 2, Leo Campagna, Jaxen Nishimura, Jonah Stokes. ‘Iolani: Jackson Iwata 3, Noah Scherman 2, Adam Scrivner.