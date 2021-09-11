USC earns split with 4-set win over Rainbow Wahine volleyball team

USC battled back to win a pivotal third set and then close out host Hawaii in four sets to earn a split in the Outrigger Volleyball Series tonight.

The Women of Troy improved to 4-4 with their 21-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-23 victory at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center. The Rainbow Wahine fell to 3-5.

UH beat USC in Friday’s first match in four sets.

Brooke Botkin and Emilia Weske led USC with 16 kills each Saturday, and Brooklyn Schirmer was clutch, with six of her 12 kills coming at key points of the final set.

Brooke Van Sickle led Hawaii with 12 kills and Amber Igiede posted 11.

With the match tied at a set apiece, Hawaii led the third 20-11. But USC battled back and Sam Hastings’ ace ended the set and gave the Women of Troy two sets to win one for the match.

Hawaii took a 3-0 lead in the fourth with an ace from Tayli Ikenaga, but USC scrapped back again to tie it at 9. The lead seesawed from there, until the Women of Troy took control with a 24-21 lead after one of their 13 blocks to UH’s 8. Skyler Williams and Martyna Leoniak came off the bench to add some drama with a kill and an ace to bring Hawaii with a point of deuce.

But then a block by Weske and Denny ended it.

Hawaii opens the Big West conference season Sept. 23 at UC Riverside.