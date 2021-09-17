Search for missing snorkeler near Molokini Crater called off

After a fourth unsuccessful day searching for a missing snorkeler in the Molokini Crater area, the Maui Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard have called off search efforts.

MFD announced at 6:30 p.m. that the agencies terminated the search for a 67-year-old woman from California who was first reported missing Tuesday morning.

The fire department received a call at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday about the missing woman who was with a charter boat based off of Lahaina Harbor, although weather conditions were described as calm at the time.

MFD and the Coast Guard looked for the snorkeler by air and water.