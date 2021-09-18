Former Mililani star and UCF QB Dillon Gabriel suffers broken clavicle

Former Mililani star and Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced today that he suffered a broken left clavicle on the final play of the Knights’ 42-35 loss to Louisville on Friday.

“I thank God that I will not need surgery,” Gabriel said on Twitter, “but at this point there is no timetable for my return.

“Thank you to everyone for their support during this time. I know I’ll be back better than ever.”

UCF fell behind when Louisville returned Gabriel’s deflected pass 66 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 13 seconds left to play. When UCF got back the ball, the Knights tried to lateral the ball around in hopes of converting a miraculous play.

Gabriel picked up a loose lateral and tried to keep the play alive. But was slammed to the turf on his left shoulder.

As Louisville players celebrated, Gabriel stayed on the turn. He was carted off the field and afterward had a sling on his arm.