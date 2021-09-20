Off the News: A reprieve on booster shots

For many who responsibly got their full COVID-19 shots eight months ago but were dreading an imminent booster, there’s a bit of reprieve.

An advisory panel for the Food and Drug Administration on Friday soundly rejected the need for a booster shot at this time, saying the science doesn’t yet support the need for one for the general population. But the panel is recommending a booster for higher-risk people: those age 65 and older, and those with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients and transplant recipients.

New name for middle school

Central Middle School’s name has been changed (back) to Princess Ruth Ke‘elikolani Middle School, honoring the former landowner and prominent political leader in the Hawaiian Kingdom.

The decision by the state Board of Education on Thursday restores the princess’ name, which was removed in the early 1900s because it was deemed too difficult to pronounce.

That should pose no problem for today’s Ke‘elikolani Middle students, who now can reconnect with the history and legacy of their school’s namesake. That’s a lesson worth learning.