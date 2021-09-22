Maui truck driver, 42, at hospital after solo crash on Hana Highway

Maui police are investigating a solo car crash on Hana Highway Tuesday morning that sent a 42-year-old man to the emergency room.

The Maui Police Department said that about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a single motor vehicle accident at the highway near mile marker 28.

Upon arrival, officers found the pickup truck on top of a wire fence with the driver still inside. An off-duty Maui firefighter who arrived on the scene shortly after the accident was helping him.

Due to the extent of damages, Maui Fire Department had to extricate the man from the truck.

He was treated on scene by medics, then transported to Hana Airport and medivaced to Maui Memorial Medical Center’s emergency room for further treatment. The condition of the driver was not disclosed.

Police said a preliminary investigation has found the driver did not display any signs of impairment.