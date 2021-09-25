Man, 59, without seat belt dies in single-vehicle collision on Hawaii island

Hawaii island police said today that a 59-year-old man who died Friday in a single-vehicle collision on Kaalaiki Road near the Makino Junction in Naalehu was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Hawaii County Police Department has identified the man as Derrick Lee Huddy of Naalehu, according to a news release.

Police responded to a 4:25 p.m. call Friday when a camouflage 2021 Polaris Ranger XP1000 utility vehicle heading east made a right turn when the driver lost control of the vehicle which rolled over.

The driver identified as Huddy was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead at 11 p.m. A 54-year-old man from Keaau, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was transported to the Kau Hospital for treatment and was later released.

Police said both men were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of Huddy’s death. Police did not disclose whether speed, alcohol or drugs were contributing factors to the collision.

Police are asking witnesses of the collision to contact officer Jason Foxworthy at 808-326-4646, extension 229 or email jason.foxworthy@hawaiicounty.gov. For tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.

This is the 17th traffic fatality this year compared to 13 at this time last year.