comscore Puuhonua Road closed in South Kona | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Puuhonua Road closed in South Kona

  • Today

Hawaii County police are alerting the public to a road closure in Honaunau, South Kona.

Police said there is an accident on Puuhonua Road near the 4 mile-marker tonight.

Motorists are advised to stay clear of the area and use alternate routes.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hiker suffers head injury after fall on Mokuleia trail

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up