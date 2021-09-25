Puuhonua Road closed in South Kona

Hawaii County police are alerting the public to a road closure in Honaunau, South Kona.
Police said there is an accident on Puuhonua Road near the 4 mile-marker tonight.
Motorists are advised to stay clear of the area and use alternate routes.
Hawaii County police are alerting the public to a road closure in Honaunau, South Kona.
Police said there is an accident on Puuhonua Road near the 4 mile-marker tonight.
Motorists are advised to stay clear of the area and use alternate routes.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.