Lava returns to Kilauea Volcano’s Halemaumau Crater
By Mark Ladao
Today
Updated 12:20 a.m.
COURTESY HAWAIIAN VOLCANO OBSERVATORY
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory posted a 3:40 p.m. photo of lava in the crater shortly after raising the alert level for the volcano to a watch from an advisory.
COURTESY HVO
At about 3:20 p.m.today, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a glow in Kilauea summit webcams indicating an eruption has commenced within Halemaumau crater. This thermal webcam image from 3:38 p.m. shows fissures, which opened on the surface of the recently active lava lake within Halemaumau crater.