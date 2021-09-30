comscore Lava returns to Kilauea Volcano’s Halemaumau Crater | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lava returns to Kilauea Volcano’s Halemaumau Crater

  • By Mark Ladao and Leila Fujimori mladao@staradvertiser.com lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAIIAN VOLCANO OBSERVATORY The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory posted a 3:40 p.m. photo of lava in the crater shortly after raising the alert level for the volcano to a watch from an advisory.

    COURTESY HAWAIIAN VOLCANO OBSERVATORY

    The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory posted a 3:40 p.m. photo of lava in the crater shortly after raising the alert level for the volcano to a watch from an advisory.

  • COURTESY HVO At about 3:20 p.m.today, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a glow in Kilauea summit webcams indicating an eruption has commenced within Halemaumau crater. This thermal webcam image from 3:38 p.m. shows fissures, which opened on the surface of the recently active lava lake within Halemaumau crater.

    COURTESY HVO

    At about 3:20 p.m.today, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a glow in Kilauea summit webcams indicating an eruption has commenced within Halemaumau crater. This thermal webcam image from 3:38 p.m. shows fissures, which opened on the surface of the recently active lava lake within Halemaumau crater.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory posted a 3:40 p.m. photo of lava in the crater shortly after raising the alert level for the volcano to a watch from an advisory. Read more

Previous Story
State senator calls for investigation of Honolulu Police Department Major Stephen Gerona

Scroll Up