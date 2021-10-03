State firefighters, EMS assist unresponsive man in ocean near Honolulu airport

Honolulu Emergency Serices said a male paddleboarder in his early 30s was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being found floating in the ocean near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport today.

EMS said it responded just after 3:30 p.m. to a call concerning a male in distress in waters off Lagoon Drive and Iolana Place.

The man had been pulled out of the water by state firefighters, who transferred care to EMS.

Paramedics administered life saving treatment and transported the man.