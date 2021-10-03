State firefighters, EMS assist unresponsive man in ocean near Honolulu airport

Honolulu Emergency Serices said a male paddleboarder in his early 30s was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being found floating in the ocean near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport today.
EMS said it responded just after 3:30 p.m. to a call concerning a male in distress in waters off Lagoon Drive and Iolana Place.
The man had been pulled out of the water by state firefighters, who transferred care to EMS.
Paramedics administered life saving treatment and transported the man.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.