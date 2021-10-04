Letters: Open up Wailupe access without any fanfare; All kinds of ‘science’ contradict one another; Build Back Better fight about stopping socialism

I read the editorial and a detailed article on Wailupe Peninsula a few days ago with interest (“Compromise on Wailupe access,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Sept. 30; “Public shoreline access issue stirring in Wailupe,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 26). It was enlightening to read how the area was developed by “big money,” possibly with minimal regard to the environmental impact of filling the natural ponds and dredging the surrounding reef and building private piers.

The tradition of free access to oceans and forests initially was the right of commoners for foraging for food, but today such access is for some fresh air and the pleasure of walking away from crowded living spaces. It is this right to the oceans and forests that gives us all a feeling of freedom in Hawaii.

Wailupe is a very peaceful area, where people are wonderful and friendly. Their fear of occasional invasion by riff-raff is not unfounded. I would request the residents quietly open access to the sea without any fanfare. It will go unnoticed and we will all be better off.

Birendra Huja

Waialae Iki

All kinds of ‘science’ contradict one another

Science generally approximates the truth to a large degree of certainty. Oddly, when it comes to COVID-19, there are all kinds of “science.”

In Hawaii, fans are forbidden from attending University of Hawaii football games because science says they could die. However, Hawaii science also says the band may attend games because they won’t die. Michigan science, however, lets 100,000 fans (plus the band) go to football games without the threat of dying.

Hawaii science says only vaccinated people are allowed in restaurants in groups no larger than 10. Eleven promises death. Traveling in an airplane? Federal Aviation Administration science says 250 vaccinated or unvaccinated people sitting right next to each other for six hours is fine.

Are the examples above based in science? Of course not. There are a bunch of clueless, self-idolizing politicians with dictator complexes creating “science” and truth out of very thin air. It’s sad we let this happen.

Mark Middleton

Pearl City

Invest in people now, or in civil unrest later

I am so tired of hearing how expensive President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better program is. You know what else was expensive? President Dwight Eisenhower’s interstate highway system. If today’s Republicans were around back then, they would say no. After all, why should government care about roads? Just look at all the new businesses we would have lost out on.

This country is going to face increasingly difficult economic problems with the presence of artificial intelligence. The least the government can do is to make it easy to work. Biden’s plan will help many cope in increasingly tough times. For those who do not want to pay for another’s child care: Would you prefer to pay for more jails or civil commotion? You may find out that allowing the situation to fall further, the cost will end up being far more. Don’t be so tight.

Peter Ehrhorn

Kailua

Build Back Better fight about stopping socialism

For those not paying attention to the fight over the $3.5 trillion bill in Congress, it is actually a fight to save our country from outright socialism.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus is nothing more than a cover for socialist advocates. Free tuition, free child care, free health care, debt forgiveness and universal income are all agenda items for socialism.

Who is going to pay? The hard-working people who want to do the right thing and earn their livings and their possessions.

We have plenty of people already not willing to work and accept the free benefits from government. This country needs more jobs and to get people back to full employment.

Otherwise we are on the road to ruin and demise.

James Roller

Mililani

Tee-time reservation system didn’t need fixing

Auwe. Why are we spending money trying to fix something that’s not broken? The new city tee-time reservation system is worse than what we had before.

The messages were recorded by someone who does not know how to pronounce the course names correctly. We are unable to make reservations seven days in advance (we cannot call on Sunday for a tee time the following Sunday). We are not able to make reservations for six players; only foursomes are allowed.

How can the city allow this new system to be put online with so many problems? I sure hope the city did not pay the vendor for this system.

Let me repeat: Why are we spending money to fix something that’s not broken?

Winslow Tanabe

Manoa

Responsible people should be protected

I learned that according to the Crisis Standards of Care Triage Allocation Framework, I am disposable because I am over 65. It seems that youth is a tiebreaker for certain medical care in a COVID-19 crisis. I lose, even though I have had all my vaccinations and follow all safety rules.

The deal breaker should be: Did this person get all needed vaccinations as a responsible community member?

Since those over 65 are disposable, the Legislature should introduce a bill exempting us from all taxes, since we’re worthless anyway.

Laura Bolles

Waialua

