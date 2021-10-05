Man, 28, critically injured, 2 others seriously hurt in stabbing at Haleiwa home

A 28-year-old man is in critical condition and two other people taken to a hospital after an alleged stabbing at a North Shore home this morning following a domestic emergency, according to city Emergency Medical Services.
At 8:11 am EMS personnel treated and transported the 28-year-old man from the home at 58-130 Wehiwa Way in Haleiwa after administering “life-saving treatment.”
Three people were “injured in a stabbing,” according to Honolulu police.
A 50 year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were taken to a trauma center in serious condition.
A 50-year-old man was treated at the scene for minor injuries but refused to be transported to a hospital.
The stabbing suspect was among the three victims taken to a hospital, police said.
More information will be available this afternoon when the Honolulu Police Department plans to release a statement at the Wahiawa police station.
