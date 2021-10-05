Calendar
Today
VOLLEYBALL
ILH girls Division II: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.
ILH girls Division III: Assets at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Christian Academy at La Pietra, 6 p.m.; Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.
WATER POLO
ILH boys Division I: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.
ILH boys Division II: Le Jardin at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
VOLLEYBALL
PacWest women: Concordia-Irvine at Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at The Shark Tank;
Biola at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at Vulcan gym.
ILH girls Division I: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Mid-Pacific,
6 p.m.
ILH girls Division II: Hanalani at Damien, 6 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Punahou, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.; University at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.
