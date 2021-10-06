Calendar

Today

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Concordia-Irvine at Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at The Shark Tank;

Biola at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at Vulcan gym.

ILH girls Division I: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Mid-Pacific,

6 p.m.

ILH girls Division II: Hanalani at Damien, 6 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Punahou, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.; University at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Concordia-Irvine vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m., at McCabe gym.

ILH girls Division III: Christian Academy at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.; Island Pacific at La Pietra, 6 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Division II: ‘Iolani vs. Le Jardin, 5 p.m., at Kamehameha; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Varsity girls Division II

Punahou def. ‘Iolani 25-16, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17

Varsity girls Division III

St. Andrews def. Assets 25-8, 25-7, 25-9

Hawaii Mission def Island Pacific 26-24, 25-11, 25-12

Water Polo

ILH

Varsity boys Division I

Mid-Pacific 11, ‘Iolani 3

Goal scorers: MPI—Jamie Bhattacharyya 5, Aiden Morris 2, Jordan Clifford 2, Randy Fukui, Miles Sahetapy-Engel. IOL—Trent Ihle, Kai Kennedy, Kole Laakea Kaonohi.

Varsity boys Division II

Le Jardin 8, Punahou 7

Goal scorers: LJ—Helela Maeva 3, Wilson Smith 2, Shane Tanner 2, Logan Lefforge.PUN—Skyler Tjapkes 2, Puna Blair, Jeffrey Ferrer, Ryson Garcia, Nicholas Johnston, Charley Kakos.

‘Iolani 6, Mid-Pacific 4, OT

Goal scorers: IOL—Jackson Iwata 3, Isaiah Weeks, Noah Scherman, Evan Wong.MPI—Lucca Del Zotto, William Wood, Luke Perrin, Rylind Butler.