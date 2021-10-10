Man dies after being pulled from ocean at Makena State Park on Maui

Maui County police said a man died Saturday after being pulled out of the ocean at Makena State Park.

MPD said they responded at about 4:10 p.m. Saturday to the beach area in the northen end of the park after receiving a report of an unresponsive male that was pulled from the water.

Upon arrival, officers found lifesaving efforts were already underway by other first responders on the scene.

The man could not be revived, however, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to MPD, the man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. While no foul play is suspected, an autopsy has been scheduled.

An investigation into the incident continues.