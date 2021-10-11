Honolulu firefighters, lifeguards rescue 2 divers, paddleboarder caught in currents off Kaaawa

Honolulu firefighters rescued two divers and a paddleboarder who were caught in ocean currents off of the Kaaawa shoreline at about noon today.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 11:55 a.m. reporting divers in distress near Kaaawa.
Six units staffed with about 17 personnel responded, with the first unit arriving on scene at noon. Two divers and a paddleboarder were confirmed to be about 1,000 feet offshore, struggling to make their way back to land against the current and winds.
Two firefighters headed out to the party on a rescue board, and made contact with the group at about 12:30 p.m. as HFD’s Air 3 helicopter and Rescue 1 Boat were en route to the scene.
An Ocean Safety lifeguard on a paddleboard and accompanying rescue watercraft team also arrived a short time later to assist with bringing the divers, paddle boarder, and firefighters back to shore.
Air 3 rescue specialists provided aerial surveillance and support, officials said.
All returned safely to shore at 12:43 p.m. and no medical attention was required.
